Suspects In Murder Of Stan Norman Arraigned

Another court appearance for the two men accused in the April 2018 murder of 70-year-old Nevada County veteran Stan Norman. After Judge Linda Slovan ruled, on May 9th, that there was enough evidence to try 52-year-old Sean Bryant and 42-year-old Michael McCauley, they were formally arraigned Friday morning. But Slovan dropped the torture charge against McCauley. So Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says that allegation has been re-filed…

And Walsh says that would likely be the trial judge. The next court proceeding is three months away, on August 19th, for a possible trial date setting. And Walsh says separate trials are still a possibility…

Walsh says a trial, or trials, won’t likely take place until next year. If the torture charge against McCauley is reinstated, that means he’ll, again, face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, like Bryant, instead of 25 years to life.