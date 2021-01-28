< Back to All News

Suspects Still Sought In Graffiti Rampage

Posted: Jan. 28, 2021 3:22 PM PST

A man and woman are still at-large, after an estimated 20 graffiti applications in Grass Valley during the overnight hours of Wednesday’s storm. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the pair was caught on security camera footage, which has been posted on the Department’s Facebook page. He says the two are suspected of spray-painting two churches, Mount Saint Mary’s Academy, a home, and a car, along Chapel, South Church, and Butler Streets, among other things. Also, Condon Park….

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says the incidents are considered crimes of opportunity, with no specific targets…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says one phrase could be considered anti-Semitic, but the churches were not Jewish and a nearby synagogue was not touched. He says the incidents are not being investigated as hate crimes, but random acts.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha