Suspects Still Sought In Graffiti Rampage

A man and woman are still at-large, after an estimated 20 graffiti applications in Grass Valley during the overnight hours of Wednesday’s storm. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the pair was caught on security camera footage, which has been posted on the Department’s Facebook page. He says the two are suspected of spray-painting two churches, Mount Saint Mary’s Academy, a home, and a car, along Chapel, South Church, and Butler Streets, among other things. Also, Condon Park….

Blakemore says the incidents are considered crimes of opportunity, with no specific targets…

Blakemore says one phrase could be considered anti-Semitic, but the churches were not Jewish and a nearby synagogue was not touched. He says the incidents are not being investigated as hate crimes, but random acts.