Suspicious Device Found Near Hospital

An alarming discovery near Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Monday morning. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Steve Johnson says an employee was taking out the trash behind the Business Services Center, across from the hospital, when he found what was initially called a suspicious device…

Johnson says officers cordoned off the area and evacuated the rest of the employees, while also informing occupants of nearby buildings to not come outside. He says Placer County’s Explosives Ordnance Disposal team was then called out. A robot was deployed to safely remove any wires and possible ignition materials. He says it’s not known what exactly the substances were, but it was quickly determined that the device, which was not very large, did not pose a danger to the public…

Johnson says hospital operations were not disrupted. The evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted about three and a half hours later.