Sustainable Food and Farm Conference Underway

It started as a small event, and has grown to one of the largest of its kind–bringing hundreds of people to western Nevada County. The ninth annual Sierra Harvest Sustainable Food and Farm Conference is underway, and runs through Sunday. Sierra Harvest co-director Aimee Retzler says it’s for more than just for people in the ag industry…

Co-organizer Cathe Fish says there will be farm and ranch tours, a couple dozen workshops, and keynote speakers and events…

About 600 people attended last year’s conference.

