Sustainable Food and Farm Conference Underway

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 12:12 PM PST

It started as a small event, and has grown to one of the largest of its kind–bringing hundreds of people to western Nevada County. The ninth annual Sierra Harvest Sustainable Food and Farm Conference is underway, and runs through Sunday. Sierra Harvest co-director Aimee Retzler says it’s for more than just for people in the ag industry…

Listen to Aimee Retzler 1

Co-organizer Cathe Fish says there will be farm and ranch tours, a couple dozen workshops, and keynote speakers and events…

Listen to Cathe Fish

About 600 people attended last year’s conference.

–gf

