Sutton Cinemas To Close For Two Weeks

One of Nevada County’s three full-time movie theatres is going to be closed for a couple of weeks. Sierra Cinemas Vice-President Azriel LaMarca says a re-model of the lobby and snack bar at Sutton Cinemas begins Friday…

Sierra Cinemas took ownership of the two-screen theatre, on Sutton Way, in Grass Valley, in 2000. LaMarca says that’s the last time they did an upgrade. She says the latest re-model will not include any notable concession changes, at least for now…

LaMarca says Sutton Cinemas will re-open on Friday, May 24th, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the summer movie season. The company also owns Sierra Cinemas on East Main Street and the Del Oro Theatre on Mill Street. Sierra Cinemas completed a more extensive re-model of its lobby and snack bar, and also opened a separate cafe, next door, in late 2016.