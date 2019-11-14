< Back to All News

SUV into Pole Closes Pleasant Valley Road

Posted: Nov. 13, 2019 4:56 PM PST

A DUI driver near Lake Wildwood took out a power pole on Pleasant Valley Road and forced the closure of the road causing major traffic disruptions in the area all day Wednesday. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the incident occurred around 1:30 AM.*

Fortunately the accident did not result in any injuries. However, because the pole was severed, PG and E was called to de-energize the line and also replace the pole. The road had to be totally closed to traffic because of low hanging telephone lines.

The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Steele says PG and E estimates reopening the roadway around 6:30 PM. Until then Monney Flat Road off of Highway 20 and Bitney Springs Road are being used as detours. Traffic can also travel up Pleasant Valley Road to Highway 49.

