To change your Swap Shop Profile:

Go to KNCO.COM

Click the Swap Shop Box

Click “Place Ad”

Log In with your Username and Password

Look at the top of the browser for a black bar. In the upper left hand corner you will see the word KNCO and an icon that looks like a speedometer.

Click where is says “KNCO” to open your dashboard

Click “Profile”

Scroll down to “Username” and change that name

Click “Publish”

Done