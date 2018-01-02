Swap Shop Warning

As Swap Shop fans know over the years Swap Shop has gotten get calls from “people” that think being rude and vulgar is the same as being funny. For many years these calls created havoc as the host had to be quick on the uptake and even quicker with the switch to cut the callers off before it went on too long. A few years ago I was hammered for a full show by a group of people bent on getting their form of kicks this way. Then station ownership stepped in and provided me with a digital delay system that allows me to screen callers live on air. Which means you’ll hear my response to these callers stupidity, but never the caller. That problem is now solved. The calls keep coming, but they never get on the air which is their goal. The number of calls has dwindled to almost zero.
That means the callers have now changed their tactics. Now they are targeting you, the seller, directly! These “people” are looking at Swap Shop websites, and Craig’s List listing nationwide and calling you the seller. They use your name, if you’ve used your real name as a Screen Name or User Name. Which can make sellers understandably uncomfortable when the caller then starts being rude, racist, and sexually harassing.
These calls all seem to be coming from 1 or 2 numbers
928-793-2906 (from Arizona)
or
405-309-9709 (from New Mexico)
We Googled the numbers and came up with complaints from across the nation about them for the same things.
With today’s technology it is possible that these numbers aren’t the callers real number. The callers are “Spoofing” your caller ID with these fake numbers. When called back the numbers don’t exist.
Here’s what you can do if you unfortunate enough to get one of these calls:
- Change the Username in your Swap Shop Profile from your first name to your last name. (if you need help with logging into your Swap Shop Profile click here)
- Check the incoming call, if it’s one of the above numbers, don’t answer it.
- If you do answer the call, you don’t have to engage with the caller. That only feeds their warped immature sense of humor. Hang Up
- If you do get a call and respond with either #1 or #2, block that number from your phone. The Tech Tip guys have instructions for doing that in their on-line web site, click here. You can also call you call your cell phone service provider to get help in how to block a caller.
- Tech Tip’s Guy Doug Behl suggests you also check out this website https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id which includes these ideas
- Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request.
- Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
- If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.
