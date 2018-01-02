Swap Shop Warning

As Swap Shop fans know over the years Swap Shop has gotten get calls from “people” that think being rude and vulgar is the same as being funny. For many years these calls created havoc as the host had to be quick on the uptake and even quicker with the switch to cut the callers off before it went on too long. A few years ago I was hammered for a full show by a group of people bent on getting their form of kicks this way. Then station ownership stepped in and provided me with a digital delay system that allows me to screen callers live on air. Which means you’ll hear my response to these callers stupidity, but never the caller. That problem is now solved. The calls keep coming, but they never get on the air which is their goal. The number of calls has dwindled to almost zero.

That means the callers have now changed their tactics. Now they are targeting you, the seller, directly! These “people” are looking at Swap Shop websites, and Craig’s List listing nationwide and calling you the seller. They use your name, if you’ve used your real name as a Screen Name or User Name. Which can make sellers understandably uncomfortable when the caller then starts being rude, racist, and sexually harassing.

These calls all seem to be coming from 1 or 2 numbers

928-793-2906 (from Arizona)

or

405-309-9709 (from New Mexico)

We Googled the numbers and came up with complaints from across the nation about them for the same things.

With today’s technology it is possible that these numbers aren’t the callers real number. The callers are “Spoofing” your caller ID with these fake numbers. When called back the numbers don’t exist.

Here’s what you can do if you unfortunate enough to get one of these calls: