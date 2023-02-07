< Back to All News

Swarthout Finishes First Month As Supervisor

Posted: Feb. 7, 2023 12:17 AM PST

Lisa Swarthout has now been a Nevada County Supervisor for about a month. And she admits she still has a lot to learn. But she says she’s on board with the priorities her colleagues set last year. That includes more affordable and a better selection of housing…

Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Swarthout said the county is also awaiting the outcome of state budget hearings on how much funding they might get to find even more permanent homeless housing. Meanwhile, she said the county doesn’t want to just find housing to shelter the homeless, but for all income levels as well…

Swarthout was elected in November in District Three, taking Dan Miller’s seat, who retired and moved to Arkansas, after two four-year terms. District Three includes Grass Valley, the Brunswick Basin, Cedar Ridge, Squirrel Creek, and the La Barr Meadows/Allison Ranch Road neighborhoods.

