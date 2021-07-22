Swarthout Running For Miller’s Supe Seat

Only seven months after retiring from the Grass Valley City Council, Lisa Swarthout says she’s gearing up to run for the District Three seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. The election is still eleven months away, in June of 2022…

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Swarthout says the issue she’s heard the most comments about, by far, is the proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland mine…

Swarthout says cannabis is another growing issue of concern. The District Three seat is currently occupied by Dan Miller, who was also a longtime member of the Grass Valley City Council. Miller is finishing up his second term on the Board and tells KNCO that he hasn’t made a formal decision about running for re-election. But he’s already stated that two terms is usually long enough to be on the Board and that this is probably his last term. Swarthout is the only announced candidate for the seat so far.