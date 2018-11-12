< Back to All News

Swatting Incident Reported In Grass Valley

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 2:54 PM PST

The increasing problem of false crime reports, known as “swatting”, has occurred in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says they received a 9-1-1 call from an address on McNab Circle, a few minutes before noon on Monday…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says that resulted in a number of patrol cars responding to the address, also including from the Nevada City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. The caller said her mother had been shot by a man allegedly dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, who then fled on foot. But Bates says, after sealing off the area, and checking that location, and three additional ones nearby, nothing was found and it was determined that the report was a hoax. He says although there hasn’t been that much

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says perpetrators can also bear the full cost of the response, which can be up to 10-thousand dollars. “Swatting” is reporting a fake emergency to get a SWAT team type of response.

