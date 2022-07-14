Sweeney Todd Musical Featured At Nevada Theatre

July 14th is opening night for Sierra Stage’s musical production of “Sweeney Todd” at the Nevada Theatre. It was once described as a “musical thriller” by Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for its original musical stage adaptation in 1979. It’s based on a book by Hugh Wheeler. 21 local actors were cast, including Micah Cone, who plays the title role. It’s the tale of an exiled barber…

Todd also finds out that the judge has raped his young wife and adopted his daughter. He first plans to kill the judge. But when his prey escapes, he swears vengeance on humanity in general and begins to slash his customers’ throats. But Sierra Stages Music Director Ken Getz says there are also humorous moments…

“Sweeney Todd” has won eight Tony Awards. There have also been six film adaptations, the most recent in 2007 and starring Johnny Depp. It’s at the Nevada Theatre for the next four weekends, starting July 14th.