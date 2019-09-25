Swim Ban On South Yuba River Lifted

Four days after the South Yuba River had a yellow color, between the town of Washington and Lake Englebright, the No Swim Advisory has been lifted by the Nevada County Environmental Health Department. The Department says most recent water samples have come back as safe for recreational use. The cause of the plume is still under review. On Monday, the Department had reported a major drop in the E. coli count, from 816 to just 16. There have been no reports of illnesses.