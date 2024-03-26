< Back to All News

Synagogue Security Quietly Stepped Up Here

Posted: Mar. 26, 2024 12:39 PM PDT

Not long after the Israel-Hamas war started, last October, Governor Newsom said the state would provide millions of dollars for local law enforcement to provide enhanced security around mosques and synagogues. The Grass Valley Police Department has been one of those agencies, where there are two synagogues. Lieutenant Clint Bates says they received 10-thousand dollars out of the 36-thousand dollars awarded to the county, as well as Nevada City and Truckee Police. The funding reimburses overtime costs for providing one officer, with the focus on the synagogue on Sutton Way…

Bates says the synagogue on Wall Street has its own private security. And he says the Department has wanted to keep it low key since they began participating in January…

Meanwhile, Bates says there has been some anti-semitic activities. That includes fliers and stickers, as well as some vandalism, with one arrest. And the funding is scheduled to run out at the end of June.

