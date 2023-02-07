SYRCL Amping Up Idaho Maryland Mine Opposition

The South Yuba River Citizens League is just one of a number of local organizations and residents opposing the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. And now they’re trying to amplify that opposition. They began an online petition drive at the beginning of the month. And SYRCL Policy Director, Gianna Setoudeh, they also plan to circulate it, in-person, at the upcoming Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which begins on the 16th…

Setoudeh says mine operations would be 24 hours a day, seven days a week…

Setoudeh says another one of SYRCL’s main concerns is pollution of local waterways dewatering of groundwater, and drying up private wells that are already being adversely impacted by long periods of drought. Also, the degradation of wildlife habitat. The petition will eventually be presented to Nevada County Supervisors. They’ll be considering the project later this year. The Planning Commission is expected to hold a hearing this spring.