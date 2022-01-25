SYRCL Presses Corps On Fish Ladders

The South Yuba River Citizens League is trying a new tactic to convince the Army Corps to clean fish ladders at Daguerre Point Dam in Yuba County. They’re now asking the public to sign a letter that will be sent to the Corps. SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director, Betsy Brunner, says fewer than three-thousand Chinook salmon now return to the lower Yuba River each year. That’s a 99-percent decrease from the historic population size…

Brunner says the Corps’ efforts to provide adequate passage for this threatened species have been insufficient for over a decade…

SYRCL’s Executive Director, Melinda Booth, says salmon are not only a keystone to the watershed but are also part of the region’s legacy. Those interested in signing the letter and/or signing the petition can visit “clean the dam ladder dot-org”. The deadline is Monday. About a decade ago, the Corps implemented a project to excavate debris from above the dam and place it downstream in a plunge pool.