SYRCL Celebrates Wild for the Yuba in Penn Valley

Posted: Jun. 14, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

After a one-year hiatus and now at a new location, the South Yuba River Citizens League has brought back a popular fundraiser. ‘Wild For the Yuba’ will be held this evening at Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 1

SYRCL Development Director Julie Pokrandt says they used to run the event as a beer and wine festival and it got to be too much for them, so they re-organized. Pokrandt says the dinner and silent auction is a not only a celebration, but also a fundraiser…

Listen to Julie Pokrandt 2

The event is tonight at 6pm, but is sold out.

–gf

