SYRCL Celebrates Wild for the Yuba in Penn Valley

After a one-year hiatus and now at a new location, the South Yuba River Citizens League has brought back a popular fundraiser. ‘Wild For the Yuba’ will be held this evening at Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley…

SYRCL Development Director Julie Pokrandt says they used to run the event as a beer and wine festival and it got to be too much for them, so they re-organized. Pokrandt says the dinner and silent auction is a not only a celebration, but also a fundraiser…

The event is tonight at 6pm, but is sold out.

