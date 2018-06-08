SYRCL Featured in Vanity Fair Article

A local conservation group is getting some attention from a national publication. The South Yuba River Citizens League is one of ten groups around the state featured in Vanity Fair magazine. The groups are waterkeeper organizations–a network of water advocates. SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says there’s not a lot of specifics, but more of a general look at each group…

Listen to Melinda Booth 1

SYRCL, which is referred to as the ‘Yuba River Waterkeeper’ in the article, then restores the area for salmon habitat. The article, written by Bruno Navasky, starts in Tijuana, and moves up the state to the Oregon state line, with the theme of the political battle between the state and the Trump administration…

Listen to Melinda Booth 2

Booth’s picture is in there, too. It’s called “Trump and Pruitt are Waging an all-out Attack : Inside the Battle to Save California’s Water”. It’s in the current issue, and you can also click here to check it out.

–gf