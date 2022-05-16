< Back to All News

SYRCL Gears Up River Ambassador Program

Posted: May. 16, 2022 12:04 AM PDT

We’re getting closer to the peak visitation season for the Yuba River. So the South Yuba River Citizens League is gearing up for the tenth year of its River Ambassador Program. Since the pandemic left only outdoor recreational options early on, SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says the river now attracts over 800-thousand people a year…

Davis says they’re looking for at least 70 volunteers who can do a volunteer several-hour weekend shift, preferably three to five times, between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Part of the training stresses a non-confrontational approach with users regarding such issues as dog waste, broken glass, and wildfire safety…

Volunteers are stationed primarily at the most heavily-used spots, which is the Bridgeport and Highway 49 crossings. But that could also be expanded to the Purdon and Edwards Crossings, if enough sign-ups are taken. At least 70 are being sought. You can also sign up for SYRCL’s in-person or virtual Volunteer Informational Meeting at 6pm on May 23rd.

