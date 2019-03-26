< Back to All News

SYRCL Gets More Forest Health Planning Money

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 12:25 AM PDT

More money has been awarded to help reduce the wildfire danger in Nevada County, through improving the watershed and forest health. The South Yuba River Citizens League has received just under 235-thousand dollars from the Department of Conservation. SYRCL’s River Science Director, Rachel Hutchinson, says the two-year grant will help them plan projects ranging from two-thousand to as much as 250-thousand acres, especially in the north yuba river area…

click to listen to Rachel Hutchinson

Hutchinson says the grant funds the hiring of two watershed coordinators, who will collaborate with a number of related agencies, groups, and landowners. With California being hit by increasingly destructive wildfires in recent years, Hutchinson says more such money has become available…

click to listen to Rachel Hutchinson

Hutchinson says planning of projects begins this year. But she says actual implementation will be sometime in the 2020’s, due to the lengthy environmental review process. The Department of Conservation says these projects will also help reduce California’s greenhouse gas emissions, and cover 26 counties.

