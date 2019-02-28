SYRCL Has Concerns About Nevada Co Pot Ordinance

As the environmental review process continues toward finalizing a marijuana growing ordinance for Nevada County, the South Yuba River Citizens League has submitted comments. And, overall, SYRCL Policy Manager Ashley Overhouse says the ordinance fails to encourage legalization…

In a news release, SYRCL states that the ordinance could have the unintended consequence of furthering the illegal market. Executive Director Melinda Booth says more non-compliant grows could hurt the environmental health of the Yuba River watershed…

SYRCL says the draft environmental impact report also has limited mitigation measures overall and the proposed “No Groundwater Cultivation” project alternative to the ordinance is not feasible. The county is hoping to release the report by late spring.