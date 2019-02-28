< Back to All News

SYRCL Has Concerns About Nevada Co Pot Ordinance

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:56 AM PST

As the environmental review process continues toward finalizing a marijuana growing ordinance for Nevada County, the South Yuba River Citizens League has submitted comments. And, overall, SYRCL Policy Manager Ashley Overhouse says the ordinance fails to encourage legalization…

click to listen to Ashley Overhouse

In a news release, SYRCL states that the ordinance could have the unintended consequence of furthering the illegal market. Executive Director Melinda Booth says more non-compliant grows could hurt the environmental health of the Yuba River watershed…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

SYRCL says the draft environmental impact report also has limited mitigation measures overall and the proposed “No Groundwater Cultivation” project alternative to the ordinance is not feasible. The county is hoping to release the report by late spring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha