SYRCL Has Concerns About Salmon Agreement

Posted: May. 17, 2023 2:47 PM PDT

The long-sought agreement to reintroduce Chinook salmon into the north fork of the Yuba River, for the first time in nearly 100 years, is a step in the right direction for the South Yuba River Citizens League. But Interim Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann says he’s disappointed that environmental groups and other local non-profits were not part of the process. He says removal of Daguerre Point Dam was not discussed. He says studies, including from the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the dam, indicate that’s the most effective option to improve fish passage…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

As part of the 60-million dollar agreement, a channel for migrating fish will be built around the century-old dam, to open up 12 miles of habitat for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and lamprey. Early last year, SYRCL launched a letter-writing campaign for the Corps to clear fish ladders, to reduce passage impediments. Mann says the agreement could potentially address that somewhat…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

Mann says although a lot of good could come from the agreement, SYRCL is also skeptical about reintroduction of Chinook salmon above New Bullards Bar Dam. He says they’re opposed to a trap-and-haul solution to reduce the decline.

