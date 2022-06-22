SYRCL Has Major River Ambassador Shortage

As the weather heats up, the first major surge in visitation at South Yuba River crossings this summer is expected. And the SYRCL has been struggling to find enough volunteers for its River Ambassador program. Communication Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says only around 20 have signed up for shifts each weekend. And they need 75. And she says they’ve actually been dealing with a chronic shortage since the pandemic hit two years ago…

The ambassadors work in conjunction with State Parks, speaking one-on-one with visitors to promote safe and responsible use of the river in a non-confrontational way. Davis says ideally they would like to have three per 10am to 2pm shifts on weekends and holidays…

You can find out more by going to the SYRCL website.