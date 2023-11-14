< Back to All News

SYRCL Helps Celebrate River Restoration Completion

Posted: Nov. 14, 2023 12:16 AM PST

Completion of a multi-partner, multi-benefit restoration project on the lower Yuba River in the Hallwood area near Marysville is also exciting for the South Yuba River Citizens League. Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann says it’s on 157 acres and has transformed two miles of the river, providing critical habitat for fish, like salmon and steelhead…

Zettler-Mann says about three-point-two million cubic yards of sediment have been removed, which also reduces the flood risk, by lowering water surface elevations during large storms. But he says that’s still a tiny amount compared to the historical mining damage there…

Zettler-Mann also notes the collaboration among groups and agencies that haven’t always agreed on the future uses of the river, notably the Yuba Water Agency, Teichert Aggregates, and the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.

