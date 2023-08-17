< Back to All News

SYRCL Interim Exec Director Now New Director

Posted: Aug. 17, 2023 12:33 AM PDT

He’s held the position on an interim basis for the last six months, or since Melinda Booth departed. And now Aaron Zettler-Mann is officially the new Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League…

Zettler-Mann joined SYRCL as the Lower Yuba Restoration Project Manager in March of 2020. He spent one week in that office and then the world shut down for COVID. He was promoted to Watershed Science Director in November of that year. Since then, officials say he’s led the department, as it began to deliver on years of efforts in completing Phase One of restoration at Van Norden Meadow, and salmon restoration at Lower Long Bar…

At the same time, Zettler-Mann has been helping with the planning and development of additional conservation projects.

