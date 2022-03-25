< Back to All News

SYRCL Know Your Watershed Scavenger Hunt Begins

Posted: Mar. 25, 2022 12:24 AM PDT

The South Yuba River Citizens League has launched a new fundraiser for its Environmentalist of the Year scholarship. Executive Director Melinda Booth says the Know Your Watershed Scavenger Hunt, which starts Sunday, originally came out of necessity, due to the pandemic’s indoor restrictions…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

SYRCL is offering adult and youth editions. And Booth says it’s more like a “trivia hunt”. The adult version asks participants to follow clues that will take them to local rivers, streams, forests, and meadows and submit their answers as photos. The youth version, for those under 12, is geared toward families. It asks participants to explore three different trails in the river watershed and look for clues to complete questions. That includes Deer Creek Tribute trail, one at Hirschman’s Pond, and one near Bridgeport…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

The hunt ends on April third. For more information on rules and prizes, go to “yuba river dot-org”.

