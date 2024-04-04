< Back to All News

SYRCL Questions Change To Yuba Water Accord

Posted: Apr. 4, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

Part of an historic plan designed to balance water and fish needs on the Yuba River may soon be updated. The Yuba River Accord was first established in 2008, after decades of legal battles for the Yuba Water Agency, including with the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL signed off on the fisheries agreement, one of three agreements that’s in the plan. Now the Agency has filed a state petition to extend the water transfer agreement for an additional 25 years, with transfers currently set to expire at the end of 2025. SYRCL Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann wants to see more details. That includes how much more water sales for the Agency and when those sales would be conducted, to ensure the Bay Delta isn’t harmed…

There is also a so-called conjunctive use agreement. But, overall, Zettler-Mann says the Accord has been beneficial for fish…

The Yuba Water Agency says the fisheries agreement has established significantly higher streamflow requirements during specific times of the year. It also mandates a collective monitoring and evaluation program.

