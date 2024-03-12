SYRCL Quiz Night Returns To In-Person Event

There are still some events in Nevada County that haven’t been held in-person since the pandemic. And that includes SYRCL’s Quiz Night, which gets back to the traditional format for the first time in five years tonight (Tues.). Communications and Engagement Director, Daniel Elkin, says it’s been a long time since they’ve been able to gather all the brains of Nevada County…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

And this year, Elkin says SYRCL has re-imagined Quiz Night to appeal to a wider audience. That includes a new home, at Gold Vibe Kombuchary, for bubbly drinks, food trucks, and trivia. It’s the organization’s annual spring fundraiser for their year-round River Education Programs and also their Youth Environmentalist of the Year scholarship…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

You can sign up for Quiz Night until just before the event. The doors open at 6 this (Tues.) evening, with the trivia beginning at 6:30. That’s at the Gold Vibe Kombuchary, on Charles Drive, in Grass Valley.