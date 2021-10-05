SYRCL River Impacts Survey Available Online

Recent visitor impacts on the South Yuba River are continuing to be assessed by SYRCL. They’ve launched an online survey, coming on the heels of the virtual Town Hall that was held about a month ago. Communications and Engagement Manager, Betsy Brunner, says the comments at that event have helped shape the format of the survey…

The pandemic sparked an unprecedented surge in visitation over the last couple of years. Brunner says the survey results will be published as an online booklet in November, including SYRCL’s recommendations. But the information will first be presented to the Safety Cohort, a collaboration that includes County Supervisors and staff, and state and federal agencies. Brunner says changes will be a challenge, with so many public and private landowners involved…

The survey is expected to remain open through October 23rd. You can access it through the SYRCL website.