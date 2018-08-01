< Back to All News

SYRCL Seeks To Tell The Dam Story

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 2:49 PM PDT

A local non profit that focuses on protecting healthy rivers, is hosting an event to raise awarenss of the effects of dams on river ecosystems. The South Yuba River Citizens League along with its Wild And Scenic Film Festival present Impacts and Alternatives; The Dam Story. SYRCL Executive Director, Melinda Booth says the event focuses on the impacts of dams.

Listen to Melinda Booth

The longer of the two films is Blue Heart which focuses on rivers within the Balkan Penninsula. The second film is a short film from the series “think Like a Scientist.”
Following the films, Booth says there will be a panel discussion. Panelists include Former Director of Klamath Riverkeeper, Konrad Fisher, and environmental attorney Isaac Silverman. Booth says the event also supports SYRCLs message against the proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River.

Listen to Melinda Booth

The event is at the Nevada Theater- doors open at 5:30.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha