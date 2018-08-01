SYRCL Seeks To Tell The Dam Story

A local non profit that focuses on protecting healthy rivers, is hosting an event to raise awarenss of the effects of dams on river ecosystems. The South Yuba River Citizens League along with its Wild And Scenic Film Festival present Impacts and Alternatives; The Dam Story. SYRCL Executive Director, Melinda Booth says the event focuses on the impacts of dams.

The longer of the two films is Blue Heart which focuses on rivers within the Balkan Penninsula. The second film is a short film from the series “think Like a Scientist.”

Following the films, Booth says there will be a panel discussion. Panelists include Former Director of Klamath Riverkeeper, Konrad Fisher, and environmental attorney Isaac Silverman. Booth says the event also supports SYRCLs message against the proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River.

The event is at the Nevada Theater- doors open at 5:30.