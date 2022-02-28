SYRCL Survey Shows Major River Concerns

Results of the first-ever comprehensive survey designed to measure concerns and suggestions, as visitation surges at the Yuba River, are out. The South Yuba River Citizens League got more than 500 responses. And they indicated high levels of concern regarding increased trash, fire danger, overcrowding, traffic, and degraded water quality. But Communications and Engagement Director, Betsy Brunner, says it was also interesting to see how many support more enforcement of rules and regulations…

The two activities that most respondents don’t want at the Yuba are large gatherings and loud music. Getting the most support was hiking, followed closely by swimming and wildlife viewing. SYRCL’s initial recommendations from the survey include adding infrastructure at the major crossings, like restrooms and trash service. And Brunner says some improvements are already on the way, including more enforcement support…

But Brunner also notes that many respondents say the increased visitation is keeping them away from the river more or causing them not to go there at all. However, there has been no overall decline in the numbers.