< Back to All News

SYRCL Taking Environmentalist Of Yr Apps

Posted: Jan. 10, 2023 12:59 AM PST

The South Yuba River Citizens League is getting ready to name this year’s Environmentalist of the Year. Communications and Engagement Director, Daniel Elkin, says since 2002 they’ve offered a four-thousand dollar scholarship to a graduating high school senior pursuing a degree in the environmental field…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

And Elkin says students do need to show how they’ve been a leader in their community, in an extracurricular activity, or with environmental volunteerism…

click to listen to Daniel Elkin

Students must also be residents of either Nevada, Yuba, or Sierra counties. They must also have a minimum three-point-zero Grade Point Average. They also need two letters of recommendation. The deadline to apply is February 24th. The link is available on the SYRCL.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha