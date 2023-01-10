SYRCL Taking Environmentalist Of Yr Apps

The South Yuba River Citizens League is getting ready to name this year’s Environmentalist of the Year. Communications and Engagement Director, Daniel Elkin, says since 2002 they’ve offered a four-thousand dollar scholarship to a graduating high school senior pursuing a degree in the environmental field…

And Elkin says students do need to show how they’ve been a leader in their community, in an extracurricular activity, or with environmental volunteerism…

Students must also be residents of either Nevada, Yuba, or Sierra counties. They must also have a minimum three-point-zero Grade Point Average. They also need two letters of recommendation. The deadline to apply is February 24th. The link is available on the SYRCL.