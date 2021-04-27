< Back to All News

SYRCL Volunteer Ambassador Program Returning

Posted: Apr. 27, 2021 12:20 AM PDT

With coronavirus restrictions expected to continue to loosen, an even greater surge of outdoor recreationists is expected at the South Yuba River this season. But the good news is that the River Ambassador program, through the South Yuba River Citizens League, will be able to resume, after being suspended last year. SYRCL’s Communications and Engagement Director, Betsy Brunner, says the person-to-person contact with visitors is vital to keeping things safe, as well as protecting the river…

Littering is also another ongoing issue. Brunner says SYRCL wants to recruit 70 to 100 volunteers to work with the group’s river captains, who are stationed at the most popular crossings, at the Highway 49 bridge and Bridgeport…

River Ambassadors would be working a 10am-2pm shift, on weekends, starting Memorial Day and through Labor Day weekends. The first online training will be Wednesday, May 12th, from six to 7:30pm. For more information and to sign up for volunteer dates, visit “yuba river-dot-org”.

