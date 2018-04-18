SYRCL’s State of the Yuba Event Tonight

The South Yuba River Citizens League is presenting their annual ‘State of the Yuba’ event this evening. Members of SYRCL will be on hand to talk about what the organization does and some of the programs they offer. There will also be some speeches and an awards presentation. Executive Director Melinda Booth will be talking about the proposed Centennial Dam project, and gives us a preview of her ‘State of the Yuba’ address…

Listen to Melinda Booth 1

The program starts at 5 o’clock with an ‘open house’ format where Booth says attendees will have an opportunity to meet staff and mingle with river lovers…

Listen to Melinda Booth 2

The event is free. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase. It’s at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

–gf