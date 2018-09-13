< Back to All News

SYRCL’s Yuba River Cleanup Day Saturday

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Hundreds of volunteers will be along the Yuba and Bear River watersheds this weekend, picking up trash and recyclables, and cleaning up the area. It’s the 21st annual Yuba River Cleanup Day, organized by the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL Development Director Julie Pokrandt says they have about 650 volunteers signed up so far, but they have room for more…

Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe says volunteers picked up over 13-thouand pounds of garbage last year…

The cleanup is from 9am to noon. There’s also a party for volunteers at 1pm at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

