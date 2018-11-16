T-Mobile Grass Valley Robbed Again

For the second month in a row, the Grass Valley T-Mobile store, on Nevada City Highway, has been robbed by suspects from the Sacramento area. Police Captain Steve Johnson says the latest incident was around 7:45 Thursday night…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Unlike the October incident, no gun was used. Johnson says a witness gave a very good description of the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen out of the Sacramento area, and had also reported it being driven southbound on Highway 49 out of town. Numerous patrol units, including from other area law enforcement agencies, caught up with the vehicle, which was stopped near Alta Sierra Drive. He says four young men got out and fled into a wooded area that also had thick berry patches. Johnson singled out the K9 Rudiger for intimidating two of the suspects into surrendering and being taken into custody. The other two suspects were located and arrested a short time later, thanks to a CHP aerial unit with an infrared camera. Johnson wasn’t sure why this store was hit up again. But he says it’s part of a growing trend…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

The suspects are 23-year-old Travonn Dill, 20-year-old Brian Mack, 19-year-old Isaiah Shepherd, and 18-year-old Zachary Hidevgi. Three people were arrested after the previous robbery, which also featured a brief pursuit on Highway 49.