T-Mobile Robbery Suspect Pleads No Contest

Both suspects in one of two T-Mobile store robberies that occurred in Grass Valley last fall have now pleaded no contest to the original charges. 18-year-old Damiya Jones of Sacramento has joined 18-year-old Darren Henderson, also from Sacramento in pleading to felony robbery and evasion charges. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says it’s an attempt to get a more lenient sentence…

Newell says there’s really no significant difference in the legal exposure for a no contest plea…

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 25th, Jones on March first. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested but, since he’s a minor, information on his case is not available. Authorities say all three entered the store, on Nevada City Highway, wearing masks, on October fourth. They held an employee at gunpoint before taking an estimated 15 to 20 electronic devices and fleeing in a car. They were arrested after a brief pursuit that ended with them crashing the car, on Highway 49, about two miles south of Lime Kiln Road. The same store was robbed on November 15th, with four arrests made.