Tahoe Natl Forest Bucks Major Fire Trend So Far

While major wildfires again raged in the North State last year, it was another comparatively quiet season in the Tahoe National Forest in Nevada County. Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano told the Board of Supervisors that of the 60 fire starts, the average size was a half-acre or less, with the largest only being three acres. He noted that they conducted prescribed burns on around 25-hundred acres, when it used to average only about 600 acres. 15-hundred acres have been burned already this year…

Ilano also said they will once again staff recreation areas later into the evening, Fridays through Sundays, to keep a handle on disbursed fires. Meanwhile, starting on Sunday, May first, overnight camping will be banned along Highway 20, between Nevada City and the town of Washington…

Ilano said recreationists have also been complaining about harassment from transient campers for a number of years.