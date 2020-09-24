< Back to All News

Tahoe National Forest Extends Campfire Ban

Posted: Sep. 24, 2020 12:49 AM PDT

The Tahoe National Forest is reopening additional campgrounds for the weekend. But the Emergency Fire Restriction Order is not being lifted on Thursday, September 25th, after all, with October first now targeted, or a week from today. That means any fire source, including campfires and stove fires, are still banned. Camping outside designated sites is also still prohibited through October 18th unless it’s within the Granite Chief Wilderness or within 500 feet of the Pacific Coast Trail.

