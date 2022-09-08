Tahoe National Forest Restrictions Still In Place

The calendar may have changed, but fire restrictions in the Tahoe National Forest haven’t, for the most part, as dry and hot conditions continue. However, Forest Spokeswoman, Carol Underhill, says they have loosened one restriction. It pertains to using a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun…

Otherwise, Underhill says the increasing wildfire danger means the continued limited use of fires that have been in place all season…

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground, or recreation area. You can also still light up while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. And motor vehicles should only be used on pavement, gravel, or dirt.