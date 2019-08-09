Tahoe National Forest Hiring Firefighers 2020 Season

Wildfire season hasn’t peaked yet, but the Tahoe National Forest is already in the process of hiring firefighters for next year. Fire Prevention Officer, Meredith Anello, says they’re looking for what’s described as enthusiastic, highly motivated individuals for both permanent and temporary seasonal positions…

Anello says apprentice positions are also being offered…

In addition to Grass Valley and Nevada City, duty locations are in Truckee, Sierraville, Loyalton, Soda Springs, Camptonville, and Downieville. Anello could not say whether more firefighters are needed than in past years. She says applications are also being taken for positions that are currently filled but may become available, as people move on. The application period for permanent firefighters is through August 28th, for seasonal firefighters it’s from September 16th through the 30th. Information can be found on the Tahoe National Forest web site.