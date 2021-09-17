Tahoe National Forest Reopens

Most of California’s national forests have reopened, two days earlier than originally planned, including the Tahoe National Forest. Public Information Officer Joe Flannery says the closures, which had been in place since August 22nd, helped shift as much personnel and resources as possible to major wildfires. But containment has improved significantly…

Meanwhile, Flannery says the Tahoe National Forest has revised restrictions…

And while popular activities, such as hunting, hiking, and boating, and other types of general recreation are now allowed, dispersed camping outside designated campgrounds and target shooting are still prohibited through November first. But Flannery says if fire conditions improve dramatically, such as several days of rain, the current restrictions could still be lifted.