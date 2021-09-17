< Back to All News

Tahoe National Forest Reopens

Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 5:28 PM PDT

Most of California’s national forests have reopened, two days earlier than originally planned, including the Tahoe National Forest. Public Information Officer Joe Flannery says the closures, which had been in place since August 22nd, helped shift as much personnel and resources as possible to major wildfires. But containment has improved significantly…

click to listen to Joe Flannery

Meanwhile, Flannery says the Tahoe National Forest has revised restrictions…

click to listen to Joe Flannery

And while popular activities, such as hunting, hiking, and boating, and other types of general recreation are now allowed, dispersed camping outside designated campgrounds and target shooting are still prohibited through November first. But Flannery says if fire conditions improve dramatically, such as several days of rain, the current restrictions could still be lifted.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha