Tahoe National Forest Reopens

Posted: Sep. 22, 2020 10:34 AM PDT

After nearly two weeks of unprecedented complete closures of all 18 National Forests, because of the severe wildfire danger, at least some are open to recreationists again, mostly in the North State. But even those forests still have restrictions. Designated campgrounds have re-opened. But the Public Affairs Officer for the Tahoe National Forest, Joe Flannery, says off-site camping will still be prohibited at least through October 18th….

Flannery says discharging a firearm is also still banned for that same timeframe, with one notable exception…

Meanwhile, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire is still prohibited. But Flannery says that restriction is expected to be lifted on Thursday. The trails have also reopened, and boating is also allowed again.

