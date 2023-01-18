< Back to All News

Tahoe National Forest Seasonal Hiring Struggles

Posted: Jan. 18, 2023 12:13 AM PST

The deadline for the latest hiring round for seasonal and temporary jobs in the Tahoe National Forest is Thursday. Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says these workers achieve the mission of contributing to forest health, resource protection, and public recreation infrastructure…

Faulkenberry says seasonal staff allow the Tahoe National Forest to continue offering so many opportunities for the public to enjoy the great outdoors…

But Faulkenberry says the rising cost of living and affordable housing shortages are making it more difficult to find adequate staffing to meet the growing recreational needs. Most of the jobs will begin in April and continue through the summer season. Locations include Camptonville, Foresthill, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Sierraville, and Truckee.

