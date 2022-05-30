Tahoe National Forest Summer Season Outlook

Tahoe National Forest officials are also gearing up for the summer recreation season. Public Affairs Specialist Jamie Hinrichs says you can find a lot of reminders on their website. That includes the status of trails and camping. One notable change is that camping outside a designated site along Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, is restricted. That’s due to a recent spike in related activities which, officials say, have created significant public safety risks. That includes hazardous waste that threatens health and water quality. There have also been numerous illegal campfires…

And with the wildfire danger already heightened, Hinrichs says proper vehicle use is always critical…

And, of course, make sure campfires are exTinguished to the point where it doesn’t feel warm to the back of your hand. And you should always use a fire ring. And Hinrichs says it’s also a good idea to have alternative recreational options, in case the most popular areas are busy, especially on weekends.