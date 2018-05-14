Talks Continue Sammie’s Friends Nevada County

< Back to All News

Posted: May. 14, 2018 12:59 AM PDT

Nevada County and Sammie’s Friends resume talks later this week regarding a new contract. The county recently suspended negotiations with Placer County, which had been under consideration to accept animals at its Auburn facility, in order to try to work something out with Sammie’s Friends. There was a major public outcry, when the county initially stated that they were going in another direction. Sammie’s Friends co-founder Cheryl Wicks says they’ve requested about 743-thousand dollars over three to five years. The county has been budgeting about 400-thousand dollars…

Wicks says Sammie’s Friends has also been contributing an additional 400-thousand dollars a year. Meanwhile, Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says they’re open to negotiating a two-year contract extension…

Wicks says they want a longer contract, in order to attract new leadership when she and her husband eventually retire. The current contract expires at the end of June.

