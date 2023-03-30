Target Opens In Grass Valley

While a grand opening is planned for Sunday, customers started shopping at the new Target Store in the McKnight Crossing Center in Grass Valley on Wednesday. And Mayor Jan Arbuckle says downtown merchants have never been worried about it threatening their bottom lines, with Target’s predecessor being another large retailer, K-Mart…

And with a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks also open inside, Arbuckle says it’ll be an even bigger sales tax boost. She also notes that many shoppers here have been patronizing the Auburn Target store for years…

K-Mart closed a week before Christmas of 2021, the last such store in California, and also the last large department store in the area. It was also one of the few still operating in the nation. Then there was a 10 to 15-million dollar rennovation of the entire center, including the former K-Mart building.