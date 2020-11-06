< Back to All News

Tarzan Comes Down and Tree Still Standing

Posted: Nov. 5, 2020 5:48 PM PST

After reaching a compromise with PG and E, a tree sitter in Nevada City nicknamed “Tarzan” has come down, almost four days later. Matt Osypowsky, with Save Nevada County Trees, has been part of a group concerned about trees the utility considers a fire hazard to their power lines. He says PG and E told Brandon Jonutz that it would not cut down the last remaining tree in question in Pioneer Cemetary but would, instead, top it off, reducing its height from about 160 feet to about 90 feet…

Jonutz had been in the tree since Sunday night, as part of a rotating group of sitters. They’ve also asserted that a number of trees on city property are a significant distance away from lines. Osypowsky calls the outcome a “qualified victory”…

Meanwhile, there are still some private property owners disputing the removal of other trees, although the vast majority of the 263 targeted by PG and E have been cut down. A judge ruled that only the California Public Utilities Commission has jurisdiction over the project and it has not interfered.

