Task Force Formed To Reduce Accidents

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 5:33 PM PST

With the busy holiday driving season just ahead, Highway Patrol offices in Nevada and Placer counties have already been cracking down on behavior that contributes to accidents. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it’s funded by a first-time one-year federal grant. He says they’ve also organized a new task force to oversee the grant that includes representatives from allied agencies, like Cal Trans, along with fire agency, community group, and government members. He says special patrols focus only on prevention….

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the primary collision factors are speed and distracted driving, especially texting and using hand-held phones. He says the 100 extra hours in the first month of the grant has resulted in 115 traffic stops, with 101 citations handed out, mostly for speeding, along with some seat belt violations. Steele is not surprised about the numbers….

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the grant stays in effect through September of next year.

