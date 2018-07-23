Tatoos Help Nab Burglary Suspects

The increasingly popular use of body tatoos has also been helping law enforcement to identify and arrest suspects. And Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says that helped his department solve a recent burglary case. He says a homeowner on Sugarloaf Road, in the Grass Valley area, who had been out of town, reported a break-in. But the homeowner had also installed an alarm system that included video surveillance, another practice that’s becoming more common…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Some items had been taken. But Royal says the surveillance footage showed two men with distinctive tatoos who already had mug shots on the department’s arrest file. That led officers to a home on Crest Road in Grass Valley, where they arrested the two occupants, 42-year-old Tristan Appleton and 48-year-old Michael Weaver, as well as a transient, 30-year-old Cory Morrison…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says some of the stolen items from the burglary were recovered.