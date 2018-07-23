< Back to All News

Tatoos Help Nab Burglary Suspects

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 5:38 PM PDT

The increasingly popular use of body tatoos has also been helping law enforcement to identify and arrest suspects. And Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says that helped his department solve a recent burglary case. He says a homeowner on Sugarloaf Road, in the Grass Valley area, who had been out of town, reported a break-in. But the homeowner had also installed an alarm system that included video surveillance, another practice that’s becoming more common…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Some items had been taken. But Royal says the surveillance footage showed two men with distinctive tatoos who already had mug shots on the department’s arrest file. That led officers to a home on Crest Road in Grass Valley, where they arrested the two occupants, 42-year-old Tristan Appleton and 48-year-old Michael Weaver, as well as a transient, 30-year-old Cory Morrison…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says some of the stolen items from the burglary were recovered.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha